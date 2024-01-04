12-year-old Eryn Kirkpatrick was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia and started Year 8 at Fivemiletown College in September.

Eryn says Braille enables her to read and write like her peers alongside new assistive technologies.

Thursday, 4 January is World Braille Day. This year's celebrations mark 200 years since the system of raised dots was invented.

A 15-year-old French boy, Louis Braille, came up with the system after he lost his sight aged four.

For the last two centuries, that same system has enabled blind people to read and write.

T he Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland (RNIB) says Braille is as vital as ever.

Eryn said: "I love reading and writing with Braille. I also love learning about all the new technology that is out there now but still enjoy reading story books in Braille sometimes.

"It's important to me that I'm able to read the same books and do my schoolwork as well as everyone else my age - Braille helps me to do that."

Eryn’s mum, Evanna Kirkpatrick, said the family have learned to trust that she will find her own way in life.

She said: “As parents, when Eryn was very young, we were worried about the future and how she would manage at school or growing up but she continues to amaze us with the way she approaches every problem that's thrown at her.

"We knew that she was blind but we didn’t really know what that would mean for her growing up. Would she be able to read and do all those things that children do?

"I’d say to other parents, have faith in our kids."

Jackie Brown works with the RNIB in Northern Ireland and believes passionately that Braille unlocks a world of literacy and learning for people living with sight loss.

She said: "Close your eyes and think of all the ways you use the written word in your daily life.

"Those scenarios are just the same for a person who can't see - that's why Braille is still so important.

"Don't get me wrong - advances in computer technology and screen reading or magnification software can be life changing, but if you've restricted access to computers or need to read independent from other technology, Braille is still the go-to."

Jackie first learned to read and write in Braille aged of four.

She said: "I did all my schoolwork in Braille and even now, I still use Braille each and every day."

She now visits schools across Northern Ireland supporting students with a visual impairment with their studies, like Eryn.

She said: "I get so much satisfaction in doing that and watching them grow in confidence and their learning.

"I think it’s vitally important that I and others as adults with sight loss, inspire and encourage young people to embrace the technology that’s out there and use it to their advantage.

“For thousands across the world, Braille means independence, knowledge and freedom.

It’s my job to make sure that young people with a vision impairment know about the developments in technology that exist to support them in their education journey so they can grow up strong, confident people who choose their own path in life, go to university, flourish in their chosen careers, or whatever it is they wish to do.”

