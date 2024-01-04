Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in north Belfast involving a scrambler.

The Ambulance Service received a call just after 6pm on Wednesday, 3 January 3 after a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car in the area.

Two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

An ambulance spokesperson said: "The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team was also tasked to attend by car.”

After assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police have also confirmed that they were at the scene after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Cliftonville Road area.

The road, which was closed during the incident has since reopened.

