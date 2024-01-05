A man has appeared in court charged over a bomb hoax which led to a stand-off with police lasting several hours in County Antrim on Wednesday, 3 January.

Ryan Desmond Connolly, 34, from Crebilly Road, Ballymena, was charged at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court with causing criminal damage and communicating false information causing a bomb hoax.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that PSNI officers attended an address in Ballymena on Wednesday after reports of a concern for safety.

The defendant said he had a firearm and an improvised explosive device.

The lawyer said the security alert, which was attended by local officers as well as specialist police teams, ambulance and fire service staff, lasted for a number of hours before Connolly was arrested.

She said that following a search of the house, no explosives or firearm were discovered, though a number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes during the operation.

Connolly, who represented himself in court, made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody until January 11.

