A phone service is being launched in an attempt to manage capacity issues in emergency departments in the Belfast trust.

The Phone First service is targeted at adults with minor injuries and will be in place from Tuesday, January 9.

The Trust has said capacity issues in A&E have resulted in longer waits for patients with minor injuries.

The emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital in the city had an average wait time of more than six hours on Thursday.

Patients with minor injuries in the Belfast trust area are advised to call 02896159444 to be triaged by phone and given further direction.

The Phone First service is already operational across the Northern, Southern and Western health trusts.

The service will operate 8am-6pm Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays).

Patients who require care outside these hours should attend the emergency department or call the doctor on call.

