A group representing Northern Ireland retailers has criticised Ards and North Down Borough Council for sharing a social media post encouraging people to buy nothing new in January.The post said members of the public "looking for a New Year’s resolution that makes a lasting impact" could join Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s ‘Buy Nothing New’ campaign in an effort to "reduce waste and save money".

The post, which has now been removed, has been met with criticism from local businesses.

William Gilliland, Director of Excel Clothing in Newtownards said he initially thought the post was a joke when staff brought it to his attention.

He said: "Retail has been very challenging in the last year with the cost of living crisis.

"Really we need whatever angle we can get so to have our local council encouraging people not to spend during in the month is quite horrific."

After listening to the response from local business community, the council removed the post.

Glynn Roberts from Retail NI welcomed the decision to take down the post which he felt was "ill judged and ill timed".

He said: "2023 was a very tough time for our retail sector, particularly for small buisnesses.

"For any responsible organisation to advocate for people stopping shopping in January is beggar's belief.

"There is no such thing as a dry January when it comes to retail.

"We need to be urging people to come out and support local independent retailers. "

Glynn Roberts also urged other councils to avoid supporting the campaign.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Buy Nothing New Month is a national campaign, running for its second year, delivered by Keep Britain Tidy and in Northern Ireland by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB).

"The aim of the campaign is to reduce waste and save money through more considered shopping habits – it is a voluntary initiative and not designed to undermine traders. Feedback from businesses indicated that the post was unhelpful, and it was removed on Wednesday evening.

"KNIB is a Council partner and we routinely share posts that they put out about environmental issues including littering and waste reduction.

"The council promotes support local messaging in PR campaigns and social media posts throughout the year, most recently in the run up to Christmas and will continue to do so throughout January.

"We encourage people to support local business for everyday purchases, meals out, short breaks, etc. This not only supports local traders but also local jobs, businesses and communities throughout the Borough."

"Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful would very much support the 'buy local' message," said Dr Ian Humphreys from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

"We actually need to change our consumer habits. If we don't do that the very fabric of society is under threat.

"Now we're not talking about buying nothing new in the sense you have to buy food, you might need medicines and so on - but acutally not to buy anything that's beyond those things in the month of January."

