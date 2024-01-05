Play Brightcove video

County Armagh crash

One woman is being treated for serious injuries and three other people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in County Armagh.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in the Forkhill Road area of Cloghoge around 1pm on Thursday, January 4.Emergency services, attended the scene after a Seat Leon and Volkswagen Polo collided near the junction of the Low Road and Ayallogue Road crossroads. The road has now reopened.

Doctors ballot

Doctors in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on industrial action on Monday, 8 January.

The ballot will be open for a month and if they vote in favour strike action is expected to take place for a day in March.

This comes as junior doctors in England continue a six-day strike, the longest walkout in NHS history.

Royal College of Nursing letter

The Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has warned that it is actively considering a full resumption of strike action over the lack of a pay award.

In a letter the RCN has said that it is under pressure from its members to take action.

Phone First launch

The Belfast Trust has launched a Phone First service to help alleviate capacity issues in A and E.

The move is targeted at adult patients with minor injuries and will become operational on Tuesday.

It comes as the Emergency Department at the The Royal Victoria Hospital had an average wait time of more than six hours on Thursday.

Belfast Giants

Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of Will Cullen for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old contributed 44 points during the club's historic treble-winning campaign.

