Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of 33 year old missing person Alan Whiteside.

Alan was last seen leaving Madden's Bar in the High Street area of Antrim at around 9pm on Sunday 17 December.

It is believed he headed in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the river.

Alan is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.

“Anyone with any information which might assist police should contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.

The police have offered there thanks to Lough Neagh Rescue, the Community Rescue Service, and all the volunteers who have been helping and are continuing to assist with search efforts.

