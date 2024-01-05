Play Brightcove video

It's cold, the festivities are over and it's time for the decorations to come down.But thankfully, Sunshine Saturday is on the horizon...

It's the first weekend after the Christmas and New Year break and tomorrow has become one of the most popular days to book a holiday and look forward to escaping winter.

Senior travel consultant Mark Davidson told UTV: "Sunshine Saturday tomorrow is one of our peaks, we are glad to say.

"But it doesn't stop there, right throughout January, there's plenty of time, people don't need to rush in."

Asked about the cost of living crisis and if they will see a surge in bookings, Mark added: "I think people are looking at a holiday now not so much as a luxury thing... they need something to look forward to."

It seems the people of Northern Ireland are warming to the idea of some summer fun in the sun.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.