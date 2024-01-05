A woman accused of assisting offenders in the murder of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly has been granted bail.

Andrea Stevenson, who is 43 and of Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The body of Mr Kelly, who was 23, was found beside a burning car on 3 December in the Maple Court area of the town.

Two men, 31-year-old Gary Damien Scullion and of Edward Street and Shane Harte, who is also 31 and of Headington House in Lurgan, are accused of murdering the nursing assistant.

Although they did not appear at Friday’s hearing, both men were ordered to appear in court again next month. The court heard that a file would be ready for 18 January.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Francis Rafferty imposed strict conditions on Stevenson’s bail.

He told the court that she will be allowed to contact her daughter, who police say is a key witness in the murder case, but told Stevenson she was forbidden to speak to her about the case.

The court heard that Stevenson’s 10-year-old daughter is regarded as key witness in the case. She is currently living with her biological father.

DJ Rafferty also ordered Stevenson to present herself to police when requested to do so and reside at her bail address. She must also not be within 10 miles of Lurgan.

She thanked the judge for allowing bail, telling the court, “Yes 100%, thank you your Worship, thank you.”

Meanwhile another woman appeared in court accused of perverting the course of justice in the case of Mr Kelly’s murder.

Crystal Angela Redden, who is 30 and of Garland Avenue in Lurgan, attended court in person for her first appearance.

A legal aid application was granted by the judge.

A second woman accused of disposing of Mr Kelly’s body, Stephanie McClelland, who’s 36 and of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, was granted bail in December.

All of the accused are due to appear in court again in February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.