Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle crash in the Forkhill Road area of Cloghoge just before 1pm on Thursday.Emergency services attended the scene after it was reported that a red Seat Leon and a black Volkswagen Polo had collided close to the junction of the Low Road and Ayallogue Road crossroads.

One woman was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

A second woman and two men also attended hospital.The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.The police have asked anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 722 of 4/1/24.

