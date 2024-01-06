Three men have been charged with disorderly behaviour following a disturbance in Londonderry that saw a firefighter injured by a firework.

The incident unfolded in the Craigavon Bridge area of Derry on Friday.

Police and firefighters had attended the scene following a report that a number of people had climbed up a crane and erected a flag.

A crowd subsequently gathered at the scene and a firework was thrown, causing injuries to a firefighter’s leg.

The accused men, aged 22, 26 and 28, have all been charged with disorderly behaviour.

They are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on January 31.