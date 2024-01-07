Police have launched an attempted murder investigation following a report of shots being fired through the window of a house in Londonderry, narrowly missing someone inside.

The incident happened in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore in Derry on Saturday night.

Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of the house at around 9.15pm, narrowly missing an occupant who was inside.

“Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured,” a PSNI statement said.

“An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident.

“Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/23.”