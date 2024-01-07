Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants took a point from their opening game of 2024 as a comeback from the Fife Flyers saw them fall to a 4-3 shootout loss in Elite Ice Hockey League action at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Despite taking a three-goal lead through Ben Lake’s double and Jeff Baum’s strike, the visitors would score three unanswered to force overtime and the shoot-out, where Kyle Osterberg scored three times to earn the Scottish side the extra point.

The Belfast Giants head to Vindico Arena on Sunday 7 January to face the Cardiff Devils, with a return to The SSE Arena, Belfast coming on Friday 12 January in the first game of a double-header against the Nottingham Panthers, the second game a day later on Saturday 13 January.