Demolition work has begun at Havelock House in Belfast, the former home of UTV. Work began at the site in the Ormeau Road on Monday amid plans to build more than 100 new social homes. The proposal has been submitted by Lotus Property and developed with the Clanmill Housing Association, subject to planning permission. Built in 1871 as a hemstitching warehouse, Havelock House became the home of UTV in 1959, until the broadcaster relocated to Belfast’s City Quays in 2018. A local campaign group had opposed the plans to demolish the building, which is not listed.

Donegall Pass Residents Association has submitted a petition to Belfast City Council opposing the new development, which has gained almost 400 signatures.

In a statement sent to UTV, Lotus Property said: “Havelock House is not a listed building and is not within a Conservation Area or an Area of Townscape Character. As such, there is no requirement to seek planning permission/demolition consent as the demolition work is covered by permitted development rights.

“The demolition of Havelock House also does not form the basis of the 12-week statutory consultation process due to start later this month, which is instead designed to consult on our future plans for the site; creating 100 much needed homes for the city centre."

