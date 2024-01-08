The demolition of Havelock house in Belfast began on Monday despite pleas from heritage campaigners for a delay.

Lotus Property has launched a bid to develop 105 social housing units on the Ormeau Road site.

The building was the home of UTV between 1959 and 2018, and was originally a handkerchief factory after opening in 1871.

Lotus Property acquired the site an is working with Clanmil Housing Association on new properties.

Lotus decided to begin demolishing the site despite not holding a community consultation until next week and with no planning permission given for the scheme.

Demolition of Havelock House. Credit: Pacemaker

Credit: Pacemaker

Credit: Pacemaker

Credit: Pacemaker

Demolition of Havelock House. Credit: Pacemaker

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.