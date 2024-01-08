A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for certain parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is currently in effect and covers large parts of counties Armagh and Down.

It is due to last until 10 am on Monday morning.

The Met Office says there could be difficult travelling conditions caused by icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The PSNI have also warned motorists to exercise caution.

In a statement the police said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland urges motorists to exercise caution this morning, particularly on untreated roads, as below freezing overnight temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network.

"Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.