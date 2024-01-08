Move to permanently consolidate surgery services at Craigavon approved

A move to permanently consolidate emergency general surgery services in the Southern health trust area at Craigavon Area Hospital has been approved by the Department of Health.

Emergency general surgery had been split across Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry until a shortage of general surgery consultants led to the temporary suspension of provision at Daisy Hill.

The department’s decision makes that temporary position permanent.

It has concluded that the temporary arrangements “demonstrated the merits of consolidation on a single site”.

A department statement said: “It provided stability in clinical staffing, meaning safe services can be sustained in the longer term.

“An average of three patients per day have been directed to Craigavon from Daisy Hill for emergency general surgery services.

“Assessment of these arrangements has found no indication of any patient coming to harm.”

General surgery specialises in abdominal organs such as stomach, gallbladder and bowel.

Permanent secretary Peter May said: “The approval reflects the reality that all hospitals cannot provide all services.

“There has to be a level of consolidation and specialisation in light of advances in medicine.

“Daisy Hill Hospital will continue to provide a vital service to the local community, across a range of key specialities.

“The department’s commitment to Daisy Hill is reflected in the decision to make it an elective overnight stay centre, caring for patients who may require an overnight stay in hospital after planned surgery.

“The trust advises that since April 2023, over 6000 patients have been treated at Daisy Hill EOSC across a range of specialties including general surgery, gynaecology, ENT and endoscopy.

“The department has also confirmed capital investment to upgrade the electrical infrastructure at Daisy Hill Hospital.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.