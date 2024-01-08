Play Brightcove video

JUNIOR DOCTORS

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are being balloted for strike action for the first time.

They are being asked to vote over whether to take a 24-hour strike over pay in March.

The British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland junior doctors committee said it comes amid frustration at a “continued failure to address pay erosion, which now equates to a 30% reduction in 15 years”

LEGACY

Chris Heaton Harris has challenged Ireland to set out its own record on tackling legacy issues, as it formally registered its regret at Dublin’s decision to take legal action against its Troubles legislation.

Ireland is to dispute the law in the European Court of Human Rights.

LONDONDERRY SHOOTING

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation following a report of shots being fired through the window of a house in Londonderry, narrowly missing someone inside.

It happened in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore on Saturday night.

RATHFRILAND DRUGS

A 39-year-old is due to appear in court today after more than 400 cannabis plants were seized from a property in Rathfriland in county Down.

He is a charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

GAA

Glen are through to a second successive all-Ireland club final.

In foggy conditions in Newry, they avenged their controversial showpiece defeat to Kilmadcud last year with a 1-14 to 2-10 victory.

ICE WEATHER WARNING

Now the PSNI have urged motorists to exercise caution this morning especially on untreated roads as temperatures dropped to below freezing overnight.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place until 10am this morning.

