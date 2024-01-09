A Belfast charity that had its project funding cut is a “vital” service for children with special educational needs, councillors were told. Parents highlighted the importance of special needs charity Solas at a Belfast City Council meeting where the funding amount was discussed. Belfast City Council management had proposed providing Solas with £800,000 for a new building, but this amount was reduced to £24,744 in what People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins condemned as a “carve-up” between Sinn Fein and the DUP.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Aine Groogan said it was an “insulting” decision which needed to be overturned. After parents told councillors of the importance of the charity, a decision was made during a private session of the meeting to give Solas £308,238 in funding. Around £500,000 each was given to the Greater Village Regeneration Trust and the Market Development Association. No funding was allocated to the Hearth Historic Buildings Trust for the redevelopment of Riddel’s Warehouse, despite council plans for it to receive £224,949 as of mid-December. Councillor Micky Murray said he was “incredibly disappointed by the outcome”. The funding is part of the £10 million allocation of the Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund. At a council meeting, two parents explained to councillors the difference Solas had made to their sons at a time when other services and supports were difficult to come by. “Disability crosses colour, creed, political persuasion, gender and postcode,” Jean, no surname given, said on Monday. She said her son, who was diagnosed with autism, “was ignored at playgroups and other parents kept their kids away from us”. She added: “After diagnosis, you’re kind of handed that report and sent away with no idea how to navigate the system. The education system, and the healthcare system: two totally different things. Nobody tells you that or prepares you for that.” She said that when his teacher told her about Solas, it was “a major turning point for us”, where he had access to services provided by staff who knew how to help him “thrive”. She added: “It’s a vital service provider for young people… They’re providing mental health support also to parents. At our low points, they’re helping us see that there’s pathways available for our kids once they reach adulthood. “Solas doesn’t have everything at the minute, hopefully it will, but it bloody does great with what it has. “Currently Solas provides many of their services in old mobiles and substandard facilities – this isn’t sustainable. It’s just not proper for our kids, for any kids.” She asked councillors: “How much longer do our young people have to make do?” Emily Gallagher said that her 15-year-old son Oisin has been using Solas services since he was four years old. She said that he was diagnosed with autism and needed one-to-one care. She said they felt socially isolated and faced difficulties in accessing services to address his needs; they were left waiting four years for professional help. “It’s very isolating being a parent of a child with a disability,” she said. “I’m not sure what we would have done without Solas during this time. “They took Oisin twice a week for three-hour sessions, which let us parents sleep and spend time with our other son.” She said that the charity needs a permanent building in order to provide services to people with additional needs and their families. “I know here in the city hall, you have changing places facilities available. It’s got height-adjustable adult-sized changing benches. So I know that you all know this is essential in all settings where people with disabilities attend. “And yet it’s not available for Solas. We need a permanent building to provide this for the kids.” “Solas is essential in south Belfast. There is nowhere else to go. No other after-school club, no social setting, nowhere to meet parents, nowhere to get help, nowhere to ask questions.”

