A Belfast man has been handed a Life Sentence after he admitted murdering Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

The 30-year old was discovered in her Harcourt Drive home in the city in December 2021.

Taylor George McIlvenna from Highvale Gardens was charged with her murder and appeared at Belfast Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

At a previous hearing, the 32-year old denied murdering Ms Morgan on December 18, 2021.

However, during Monday's hearing his barrister asked that McIlvenna be re-arraigned - and when the murder charge was put to him, he replied "guilty."

Taylor George McIlvenna admitted murdering Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan. Credit: PACEMAKER PRESS

After admitting the charge, the Judge handed McIlvenna a Life Sentence and said he would imposed the Tariff - the minimum term McIlvenna will serve in prison before he is considered eligible for release - at a later date.

Two additional charges of child cruelty on December 18, 2021 were left on the books and were not proceeded with by the Crown.

McIlvenna was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced when a date has been fixed for the Tariff hearing.

