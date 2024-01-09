Play Brightcove video

A takeaway shop in Belfast has been set on fire, after a vehicle was driven into it in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the Pizza Guyz store on the Andersonstown Road in the west of the city at roughly 5am.

The road was closed for a time but it has since reopened.

In a social media post, the takeaway shared a picture of the damage and said: "So this just happened in the early hours.

"We got rammed, then robbed and set on fire.

"Any information, please contact the police."

The NIFRS said four fire appliances were involved in tackling the blaze, and it was described as having been dealt with by 7.47am. They said the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey strongly condemned the incident as absolutely deplorable”, adding: “My immediate thoughts are with owner Ciaran Kelly and all the staff affected”. “Pizza Guyz employs many local people and is a highly respected business right across our community, with Ciaran supporting many community initiatives and events,” he said. “Attacks like this could end in death or serious injury, and it’s lucky no one was physically hurt here. “I totally condemn this vile behaviour and would encourage anyone with information to immediately bring it forward to the police.”

In a statement the PSNI added: "Police in west Belfast are appealing for witnesses following a fire at commercial premises on the Andersonstown Road this morning, Tuesday 9th January.

“Officers on patrol in the area at 5am saw a vehicle and part of a shop front in flames.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

“At this stage, it appears that the vehicle was driven at the shop and the fire started deliberately, causing extensive damage.

Sergeant Smyth continued: “Our investigation is underway and anyone with any information, who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 140 of 09/01/24.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dashcam or other footage.

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."

