Coroner rules Sinead O’Connor died of 'natural causes'

A coroner has said that Irish musician Sinead O’Connor “died of natural causes” last year.

In July, the Dublin-born singer was found unresponsive at her south London home and pronounced dead at the age of 56.

A statement from Southwark Coroner’s Court on Tuesday said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes.

“The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

