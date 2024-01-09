Play Brightcove video

POLITICS LATEST

There have been calls for Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris to urgently intervene as Northern Ireland prepares for further public sector strikes.

Unions across sectors including teachers and nurses will take part in the day of action next Thursday in response to the lack of a pay uplift.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said the financial package will remain on the table until a new Executive is formed to allocate it

PHONE FIRST ED

A phone first service is now operational at hospitals in the Belfast Trust area to help manage capacity issues in emergency departments.

The facility will be for adults with minor injuries and is now available Monday to Friday.

The service is already in place across other health trusts.

CRAIGAVON SURGERY

Emergency general surgery in the Southern Trust area will remain at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Services at Daisy Hill had been suspended due to a shortage of general surgery consultants but now that move is permanent.

LONDONDERRY ALERT

Police are appealing for information after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in Londonderry.

A number of homes were evacuated as officers attended the scene in Barrs Lane yesterday.The object was taken away for further examination.

CO DOWN OWLS

Christmas came early for a group of conservationists in County Down thanks to an extremely late winter brood of barn owls.

The four chicks were discovered at Ballycruttle Farm.

RSPB NI has been working with both nature-friendly farms and Ulster Wildlife for many years to halt and reverse the decline of the bird.

