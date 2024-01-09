People have returned to their homes after an improvised explosive device was removed from a property in Northern Ireland.

Police received a report of a suspicious object at a property at Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry after 10.55am on Monday.

A number of homes were evacuated and road users were asked to avoid the area as police attended the scene.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said that the object was an improvised explosive device and has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation,” he said.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 534 08/01/24.”

