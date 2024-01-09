Play Brightcove video

An arson attack on a pizza shop in west Belfast has been branded 'deplorable'. Police officers on patrol in the Andersonstown Road at 5am on Tuesday spotted a vehicle and part of the Pizza Guyz shopfront in flames. A PSNI spokesman said at this stage it appears the vehicle was driven at the shop and the fire was started deliberately, causing extensive damage.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and extinguished the blaze,” the spokesman said. “Our investigation is under way and anyone with any information, who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 140 of 09/01/24. “We are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dashcam or other footage.” The NIFRS said four appliances were involved in tackling the blaze, and it was said to have been dealt with by 7.47am. The cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition. Later on Tuesday, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting arson. One of the shop owners, Ciaran Kelly, described the incident as “devastating”.

“It’s a bit of a disaster. I got a phone call from one of our drivers saying that the shop is on fire, I came down very quickly in my shorts and T-shirt and saw a car sticking out of the shop,” he told the BBC. “It’s going to be a lot of upheaval for different people – drivers, staff, our own family.” Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey strongly condemned the incident as “absolutely deplorable”, adding: “My immediate thoughts are with owner Ciaran Kelly and all the staff affected.” “Pizza Guyz employs many local people and is a highly respected business right across our community, with Ciaran supporting many community initiatives and events,” he said. “Attacks like this could end in death or serious injury, and it’s lucky no-one was physically hurt here. “I totally condemn this vile behaviour and would encourage anyone with information to immediately bring it forward to the police.”

