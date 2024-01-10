Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the killing of a man in a shooting in west Belfast on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the Greenan area of the city.

Police currently remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

In a statement the West Belfast MP said: “There is shock in the local community after a man was shot dead in the Greenan area on Tuesday night.

“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result.

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Cordons are still in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

“A murder investigation is now underway and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll offered his sympathies to the victim's family.

“My immediate sympathies are with the victims’ loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack.

“This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community.

“There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

The SDLP also condemned the attack with west Belfast councillor Paul Doherty saying the community had been left in shock at the news.

Mr Doherty said: “The shooting on Tuesday night has sent shockwaves through our community, with police remaining at the scene as they carry out their investigation.

"Following on from previous incidents in the area in recent days local people are seriously concerned at this outbreak of criminality as we begin the new year.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life. Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community.

"There can be no justification for what has happened here, I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.”

