Unite Union has confirmed that its public transport members will join other public sector workers in strike action.

The 24 hour walk out which is being focused on achieving pay improvements is expected to take place next Thursday, 18th January.

Unite says its 8,000 members, of which 2,300 are bus and rail workers, will join other unions in striking which is set to impact health and education.

The union said it would be providing full details of the industrial action to its members in the coming days.

The industrial action is being described as the biggest public sector strike in the history of Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This will be an unprecedented demonstration of the power of workers in Northern Ireland. For almost two years, the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive has led to growing paralysis and crisis across public sector services.

The news comes after the trade union NIPSA issued notices to the Civil Service, Education Authority and Health Service that its members will be taking part in strike action on the same day next week.

In a statement NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates said: "Public sector workers have had enough."

"Enough is Enough."

"This unprecedented strike action, which will be the biggest Northern Ireland has ever seen will be only the start of the disruption if these issues are not dealt with.

"Public services are on their knees, so public servants will be on the picket lines."

Roughly £584m to tackle public sector pay disputes has been made available by the Government as part of a monetary package of more than £3 billion for the return of Stormont.

But so far no deal has been agreed.

