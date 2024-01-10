Play Brightcove video

A man shot dead in Belfast has been named as Kevin Conway, who had been charged with a murder in Co Armagh last year. Police launched a murder inquiry following the shooting of the 26-year-old in west Belfast on Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, police said Mr Conway was “murdered in his home”.

Mr Conway appeared in court last January charged with the murder of Shane Whitla, 39, in Lurgan. He had recently been on bail. On Wednesday morning, a police cordon remained in place at Greenan, and at Rossnareen Park. Forensic officers wearing white suits could be seen removing items from a flat, and a police dog was also at the scene.

Shane Whitla

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.” He appealed to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024. West Belfast MP Paul Maskey described a “brutal killing”, and said he understands that some time at about 10pm someone came into a block of flats with a gun and took a life. “It is shocking and people around this area who I have spoken to this morning are very, very angry at what happened here last night,” the Sinn Féin representative said. “This is a residential area, many young people live in this area, it’s a built-up area, there are hot food bars, it is a busy location. “This is very sad and my thoughts are with this individual’s family.” He said police are working to establish the full facts of what happened. “I know that they’re also making a call for anyone with information to bring that forward to them as a matter of urgency, and I would also echo that call,” he said. “The residents I spoke to in this area also want that. They have said quite clearly someone has brought terror on to their streets, and it is totally unacceptable. “They’re saying they don’t want this to happen and they’re calling for anyone involved in this sort of activity to stop.” Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24. SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said the incident has sent shockwaves through the community. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life,” he said. “Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community. “There can be no justification for what has happened here. I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.” People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll “utterly condemned” the shooting. “My immediate sympathies are with the victim’s loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack,” he said. “This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community. “There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

