A man has been shot dead in Belfast following an attack on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the Greenan area of west Belfast.

In a statement the PSNI said:

"Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in the Greenan area of west Belfast last night, Tuesday 9th January.

"Police remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

"Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.