WEST BELFAST SHOOTING

Police have been at the scene of shooting in west Belfast overnight. It happened in the Greenan area and it is not known whether anybody has been injured.

Officers have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

STRIKESUnite Union has confirmed that its public transport members will join other public sector workers in strike action.

The 24-hour walk out which is being focused on achieving pay improvements is expected to take place next Thursday.

Unite says its 8,000 members will join other unions in striking which is set to impact health and education.

The industrial action is being described as the biggest public sector strike in the history of Northern Ireland.

PIZZA SHOP ARREST

A 31 year old man has been released on bail as police continue their investigation into an arson attack at a pizza shop in West Belfast yesterday.

The takeaway was significantly damaged after a car was rammed into the premises and set on fire during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

REPORTING CRIME

The PSNI are urging victims of non-emergency crime in Northern Ireland to use the online reporting service.

Latest statistics show that last year just over 27 thousand reports were made online, while almost 500 hundred thousand were made using the 101 phone number.

The appeal is being issued so victims are not being stuck in a telephone queue.

