The PSNI have issued an appeal for information as police officers have been attending the scene of a shooting in Belfast.

The police said the attack happened in the Greenan area in the west of the city on Tuesday night.

Cordons are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

