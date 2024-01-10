A vegan advocacy group has launched an advertising campaign in Northern Ireland to “challenge the socio-cultural norm of animal use”. A series of hard-hitting ads are featured on 100 buses across Northern Ireland. They include slogans such as “It’s Not a Personal Choice When Someone is Killed” and “Dairy Takes Babies from their Mothers”, aimed to ignite conversations.

Go Vegan World say they want to challenge the public to “consider the ethical consequences of their actions and counter the argument that veganism infringes on personal choice”. Sandra Higgins, founder of Go Vegan World, said “We live in a speciesist culture where it is normal to use other animals as human resources, whilst maintaining the illusion that we are decent people or even ‘animal lovers’. “Failure to consider how our use impacts on them, how they feel, or even to acknowledge that they can feel, are necessary precursors to being able to use their bodies and lives. “Go Vegan World provides factual information to the public that challenges the socio-cultural norm of animal use. If the industry is uncomfortable about public knowledge of how to convert living, feeling beings, into animal products for human consumption, and the environmental consequences of this process, surely this is an indication that they need to change and not that the facts should cease to be seen by members of the public.” Similar campaigns were launched in Northern Ireland at the start of 2020 and 2023, sparking criticism from the agriculture sector.

