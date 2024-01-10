Play Brightcove video

A man killed in west Belfast was shot several times in his own home in what police have described as a “horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”. Kevin Conway, 26, had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year, when he was targeted in the Greenan area on Tuesday. Police have launched a murder inquiry and will increase patrols in the area in the coming days.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said Mr Conway was a father, son and brother who was brutally murdered in his own home. “He was shot multiple times and, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said on Wednesday. “My thoughts are with Kevin’s family and loved ones, who are today left trying to come to terms with their loss. And I know the wider community remains in shock. “This was a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder, carried out in a busy residential area. Such cold-blooded brutality has absolutely no place in our society.”

Ms Quinn urged anyone who was in the Greenan area on Tuesday from 4pm onwards, and noticed anything suspicious, to contact detectives on 101. “I understand that people are feeling afraid, but we can all agree those responsible for this shocking murder have no place in our society. The streets will be safer when they are behind bars,” she said. “If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us. I’m appealing directly to local people to have the confidence to tell us anything they know. Kevin’s family deserve justice.” Mr Conway appeared in court last January charged with the murder of Mr Whitla in Lurgan. Asked to what extent that forms part of the murder investigation, Ms Quinn said: “This isn’t about what Kevin may or may not have been linked to. “This is about trying to find his killers and certainly any incidents linked to Kevin would and do form part of the ongoing police investigation and be looked at as a line of inquiry.” On Wednesday a police cordon was in place at Greenan and at Rossnareen Park. Forensic officers wearing white suits could be seen removing items from a flat, and a police dog was also at the scene. Political representatives have described the community as being in shock. West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said it was a “brutal killing”.

“It is shocking and people around this area who I have spoken to this morning are very, very angry at what happened here last night,” the Sinn Fein representative told the PA news agency. “This is a residential area, many young people live in this area, it’s a built-up area, there are hot food bars, it is a busy location. “This is very sad and my thoughts are with this individual’s family.” He said police are trying to establish what happened. “I know that they’re also making a call for anyone with information to bring that forward to them as a matter of urgency, and I would also echo that call,” he said. “The residents I spoke to in this area also want that. They have said quite clearly someone has brought terror on to their streets and it is totally unacceptable. “They’re saying they don’t want this to happen and they’re calling for anyone involved in this sort of activity to stop.” SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life. “Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community. “There can be no justification for what has happened here. I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.” People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll “utterly condemned” the shooting. “My immediate sympathies are with the victim’s loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack,” he said. “This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community. “There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”

