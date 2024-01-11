Play Brightcove video

A former head of organised crime has branded those behind a series of murders in West Belfast as serial killers.

Kevin Conway was the latest victim in an execution style killing earlier this week.

Several of the victims who have been murdered over the last few years had links to organised crime, and there is speculation that dissident republicans could be behind the last killing.

Kevin Conway, 26, had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh last year when he was targeted in the Greenan area on Tuesday.

Police have launched a murder inquiry and will increase patrols in the area in the coming days.

Former head of Organised Crime Roy McComb said: "Over the last couple of years we've seen a number of murders that are very similar, in a very small part of Belfast.

"That suggests to me a form of serial killings that are taking place, that points to either the involvement of one of more serial killers, who are determined to carry out close quarter assassinations, who have the confidence to come in to quite built-up areas, identify their victim.

"That's a sort of professional assassin or assassins that have been involved in those types of crimes."

Allison Morris, Crime Correspondent at the Belfast Telegraph, said: "Given the manner in which it was carried out, given the fact it was clearly well planned, this wasn't a spare of the moment thing, it was something that was clearly many weeks, possibly months in the planning, it looks very like it was dissident republicans..."

