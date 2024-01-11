Play Brightcove video

Jürgen Klopp has praised the performance of Conor Bradley after the defender started Liverpool's win in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Liverpool manager said Bradley had shown "how good he already is" in the 2-1 victory against Fulham.

Bradley, originally from Co Tyrone, impressed enough in the centre of defence to win Liverpool's player of the match award.

Klopp played a rotated side for the league cup semi-final first leg, seeing the opportunity to give players minutes. It was the side's youngest average age for a major semi-final.

"I told him before the game" the Liverpool boss said of Bradley in the post-match press conference, "I was waiting for that moment that we can give him the opportunity, I was really waiting for it. A top boy."

Bradley played every second of the match, as Liverpool came back from behind to claim the advantage in the two-legged semi final.

Klopp praised Bradley's application throughout the game, and said the defender was feeling the effects of 90-plus minutes of high-level senior football.

"Today was pretty intense for him. Somebody has to drive him home hopefully because he is sitting in the dressing room and doesn't look great.

Liverpool boss Klopp shares a moment of congratulations with defender Conor Bradley after Wednesday night's win. Credit: PA Media

"He gave his absolute everything. It's just so nice to see."

"And he could show how good he already is, and there's so much more to come."

The Liverpool back four had to rally after a rare Virgil Van Dijk error led to a Fulham goal in the 19th minute.

The Reds' manager was impressed with how Bradley handled the setback.

"And the first goal, things like this happen. Then it's all about how quick can you get into the game again.

"I didn't see any kind of reaction and I liked that a lot. "

