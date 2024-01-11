The Secretary of State has invited all political parties for a series of bi-lateral meetings at Hillsborough Castle on Monday.It's understood the purpose of the talks is to discuss ongoing efforts to restore the Executive.

Discussions between Mr Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland's political leaders concluded earlier in December without any agreement to restore the Stormont institutions.

Talks included the offer of a £3.3billion financial package from the Government.

