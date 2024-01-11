Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland ranks low for survivability of some cancers

Northern Ireland is lagging woefully behind on survival rates for some cancers.

According to research by 'The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce', they say in order to see positive and meaningful change all of the UK governments must commit to proactively investing in research and putting processes in place to help speed up diagnosis and improve treatment options.

Research recommends overdose centres to help with drug deaths

Overdose prevention centres have a key role in tackling the drug deaths crisis - that's according to a new report led by Queen’s University Belfast.

Deaths among drug users from overdose are common here and across the UK. The most up to date figures show the number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has almost trebled in a decade.

UK government wants to work to extend postmaster scheme to NI

The UK Government has said it wants to work with authorities in Northern Ireland to ensure Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal here have their names cleared.

Retail NI, which represents most Northern Irish Post Offices, said it will be seeking more detail from the Government.

Increased police presence after 'horrific' murder in Belfast

The murder of a man in west Belfast has been described as horrific, calculated and ruthless. Kevin Conway was killed in his own home after being shot multiple times.

Detectives say the cold blooded killing has no place in our society. Police patrols are set to be increased in the wake of the murder.

