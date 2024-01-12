Play Brightcove video

Finaghy Primary School in south Belfast is celebrating its own cultural diversity after hosting an evening of food, song and dance from countries across the world.

Over 25 languages are spoken in the classroom by children whose families have moved to Northern Ireland.

Parents who represent counties from as close as France, to as far away as Saudi Arabia, opened stalls where children could sample foods from their country and play games.

The international diversity night also involved performances from Irish dancers to traditional filipino dancing.

Principal Rosalind Corbett told UTV: "Lots of our school community have a lot of positives to bring with them from the country that their families are from and it's a chance for all the children to learn about the different backgrounds, traditions and cultures of all of our pupils within our school community."

