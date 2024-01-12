Political talks announced for next week

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has invited all political parties for a series of meetings at Hillsborough Castle on Monday.

It's understood the purpose of the talks is to discuss ongoing efforts to restore the Executive. Discussions between Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland's political leaders concluded last month without any agreement to restore the Stormont institutions.

Last month talks included the offer of a £3.3billion financial package from the Government.

Unions set to participate in largest strike in NI history

Unions, who have described planned industrial action next week as the biggest strike in Northern Ireland's history, say it can be resolved if the Secretary of State acts now.

Public sector workers, including teachers and nurses are among those who are taking part in stirke action for 24 hours on Thursday, January19 over pay.

However, Chris Heaton Harris has said the financial package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.

Meanwhile, school support staff from Unite Union will take part in a total of eight days of industrial action from Wednesday 17 January.

The union, which represents classroom assistants and school bus transport, says significant disruption can be expected.

Large drugs seizure in Belfast

Police have seized suspected drugs and medication with a potential street value of £450,000 in Belfast. It follows searches in the east and north of the city on Thursday.

The PSNI has warned people if they have purchased the drugs they may be playing Russian roulette with their lives. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

