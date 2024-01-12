Police in Northern Ireland have warned people that they may be playing “Russian roulette” with their lives if they use drugs seized in Belfast. The drugs appear to be a strong dose of medication used for anxiety and other issues, but police have warned the contents of what was seized may be different. Searches at four addresses in north and east Belfast were carried out on Thursday, where the drugs with a potential street value of £450,000 were found.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in the Ligoneil area of north Belfast on suspicion of possession of a class B and C controlled drug and possession of a class C controlled drug with intent to supply.She has since been released on bail to allow for further investigative enquiries.

A 34-year-old man arrested on the same day has also been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “A large quantity of these drugs appear to have been imported from outside the EU and bear all the hallmarks of being counterfeit and as such are not licensed for human consumption in the UK or EU. “The majority are labelled as 300mg Pregabalin which is a strong dose. “However their exact content may not be what is described on the packaging.

“If you purchase and consume these drugs not only are you funding organised criminal gangs activities, you are effectively playing Russian roulette with your own life. “Sadly in recent times a number of people have lost their lives to consumption of medication similar to this or mixing with other medications. Drug dealers do not care about people’s lives, they just want easy cash. “The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners are committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets. “I have no doubt lives will have been saved through the removal of these particular drugs. “I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. “Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. “This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”

