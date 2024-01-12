A reward has been offered for information on the murder of Kevin Conway in Belfast.

The 26-year-old was gunned down in his home in the Greenan area off the Andersonstown Road on Tuesday, January 9.

The victim, originally from Lurgan, had been on bail awaiting trial for the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town last year. In a court hearing on Friday the case against Mr Conway was formally withdrawn due to his death. Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered the reward of £20,000 for information on his killing and leading to a conviction.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Kevin was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene. “This barbaric murder has left behind a loving family, who are absolutely heartbroken.” Detective Inspector Quinn continued: “In recent years there have been a number of other horrific murders involving firearms within the west Belfast community, and police are aware that they are still very much at the forefront of people’s minds. I would ask the public to remember that behind each name, there are families and loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart. “We are committed to bringing those responsible for Kevin’s murder to justice, and I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to search your conscience. Please do the right thing and get in touch. “I believe there are people out there who have information, but who may be too frightened to speak up. I want to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with 100% anonymity, and I hope that the reward of up to £20,000 will encourage people to come forward.”

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers added: “Our charity, which is independent of the police, is here for you 24/7 to pass on what you know whilst staying completely anonymous. With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

“The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. Please ask for a reward code when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website. Thank you for your support.”

Contact Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, detectives can be contacted on 101; while information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.