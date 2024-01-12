Play Brightcove video

The Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland has outlined its derogration measures ahead of next week's strike action.

UTV understands the union has sent a letter to the five health trusts saying which services will not be covered during Thursday's walkout.

The RCN has told the trusts it will not be staffing dialysis, chemotherapy, and elective and routine surgery.

The RCN says it will cover intensive and emergency departments - and will consider emergency surgery.

A statement from the RCN said: "Members of the RCN in Northern Ireland will take strike action from the beginning of day shift (usually 7.30am to 8am) until 1pm on Thursday 18 January.

"As with previous strikes a number of services will be derogated which include:

• Critical Care Units e.g., ICU/HDU • Neonatal and Paediatric ICU • Regional Forensic Unit • Psychiatric Intensive Care Units.

"In-patient areas and emergency departments (including paediatric emergency departments) will operate at night duty staffing levels, while community services will be derogated to Christmas Day staffing levels.

"Currently, dialysis units, chemotherapy services and theatre staff will not be derogated.

"However, if emergency or urgent surgery or treatment is required, we will work with the trusts to ensure treatment can take place through the urgent derogation process we have put in place.

"Whilst the derogation of services or members is to maintain life preserving care, it is important to note that during any day of strike action, it will remain the responsibility of each employer to determine the services that they will provide.

"Furthermore, in reaching a decision to run a service, it is the responsibility of each employer to ensure the service can be staffed safely without RCN members who are permitted to participate in strike action."

Thursday's public sector strike has been described as one of the biggest in Northern Ireland's history.

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The 14 trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across Northern Ireland.

The Stormont Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years following DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In December, the Stormont parties were told of a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolved Government – including money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers.

An NIO spokesperson said the Secretary of State and the UK Government “have no authority to negotiate public sector pay”, and said the financial package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.

Rita Devlin, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland said: “The reality is that no nurse in Northern Ireland wants to take strike action, but we have been left with no other option.

“RCN members in Northern Ireland have been raising concerns about their inability to deliver safe care for years. While 18 January is a significant day, our members are worried every day of the year about the impact of low staffing levels and their ability to give care to patients.

“Nursing staff are apologising every single day to patients about cancelled appointments and delays in treatment.

"They are beyond frustrated and angry at the current situation and Thursday is their opportunity to have their voices heard loud and clear.

“There are those within Northern Ireland who can stop this action at any time, and we are clear that the responsibility for this strike lies entirely upon their shoulders.”

