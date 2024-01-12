Sinn Fein has submitted a petition to recall the Assembly next week.

It's understood if the recall petition gains enough support the Stormont Assembly could meet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has invited all the political parties for separate meetings on Monday.

Those meetings come ahead of a day of mass strike action across Northern Ireland.

More to follow...

