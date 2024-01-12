Monday looks set to bring a fresh blast of winter with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for Northern Ireland.

Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption as wintry weather is set to blow in. A yellow weather warnings of snow and ice is in place for much of the day - kicking in at 3am and going through to midnight. The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely. It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

Forecasters said: "Brisk northerly winds will drive showers well inland across Northern Ireland on Monday, with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere.

"However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels by late morning. Up to 5 cm of snow is likely over higher routes such as the Coleraine Mountain road and Glenshane Pass. At lower levels, a few cms can be expected, with northern counties expected to see the more frequent showers. Ice will be an additional hazard for all areas into the evening."

