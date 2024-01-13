Defenceman Will Cullen marked his return to the Belfast Giants with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Nottingham Panthers in the first game of their Elite League double-header at The SSE Arena on Friday night.

The American struck the winner early in the second period after Ara Nazarian had got the Giants on the board midway through the first period, with netminder Tyler Beskorowany making 38 saves to help backstop Adam Keefe’s side to a big win on home ice.

Play Brightcove video

Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants look to make it a clean sweep in their double-header with the Panthers as they go head-to-head in the second game at the SSE Arena on Saturday, before embarking on a weekend road trip to Nottingham and Coventry next weekend, facing the Panthers on Saturday 20 January and Blaze on Sunday 21 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.