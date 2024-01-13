A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Dublin District Court charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry at a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Mr Sherry, a suspected gunman in an attack on another man on the night, was killed in the incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24.

Detective Garda Tom McCarrick told the court that the boy was arrested at 23:53 on Friday and charged under caution at 00:08 on Saturday.

The court heard he made no reply to the charge.

The boy appeared in court wearing black trainers and a grey tracksuit.

His mother was also present in court.

An application for legal aid was granted.

There was no application for bail due to the nature of the charge and he was remanded in custody to appear before the children’s court on January 17 at 10.30am.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, is the fourth person to be charged in relation to the attack on Mr Sherry.

David Amah, 18, with an address in Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Sherry.

Wayne Deegan, 25, with an address in Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

At the end of December, Michael Andrecut, 22, of Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.

Another person who was arrested in the investigation was released without charge and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jason Hennessy Snr, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the initial attack, died on Thursday, January 4.

A second murder investigation has been launched following his death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.