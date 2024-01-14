The Belfast Giants secured a four-point weekend from their double-header with the ] Nottingham Panthers at The SSE Arena, Belfast as they scored in all three periods on their way to a 4-2 victory in their Elite League clash.

Man of the match Greg Printz got the scoring under way, with Bobby MacIntyre, Ara Nazarian, and Oliver Cooper also on the scoresheet as Tyler Beskorowany made 25 saves to earn his second win of the weekend, after Friday’s 2-1 victory in Belfast.

Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants continue their mini-series against the Panthers on Saturday, January 20, this time at the Motorpoint Arena, before heading on to face the Coventry Blaze at the SkyDome a day later, on Sunday, January 21.

The Belfast Giants return to The SSE Arena, Belfast to take on Coventry Blaze on Saturday 27 January.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.