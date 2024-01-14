A man has been arrested by the PSNI in connection with an aggravated burglary in Newcastle, Co Down, in which a woman alleges a robber threatened to shoot her in her own home.

It was reported at around 1.45am on Sunday, a woman was in the living room of her Burrendale Park Close home with her teenage daughter and sleeping baby granddaughter when two men came in through the front door.

One of the men, wearing a balaclava and carrying what appeared to be a weapon covered by a white bag or pillowcase, put the suspected muzzle to her chest while demanding money.

The woman claims she was then grabbed by the hair and thrown onto the sofa while threats were made to shoot.

No money was reported stolen and the men left the address in the direction of the Dundrum Road.

A 33-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

He remained in custody at lunchtime on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting reference number 109 14/01/24.”

