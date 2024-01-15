Four men from Belfast have stunned basketball fans in the United States after taking over a post-game press conference.

They also stole the show during the game at the College of Charleston with their singing.

The four were pupils of St Malachy's College and had attended the match in South Carolina to see their friend CJ Fulton play against Elon.

One local sports broadcaster said “All night at @CofCBasketball I wondered- "who are these dudes dressed alike, singing like a European soccer match"?”

Fulton, 21, move to the USA after gaining a scholarship Pennsylvania-based Lafayette University in 2021 thanks to his basketball skills.

Upon signing a letter of intent to the join the College of Charleston men's basketball program for the 2023-24 season head coach Pat Kelsey said of the Belfast native: "CJ possesses qualities that I love in a player - he is tough, smart, and efficient," said Kelsey.

"He led the country in assist to turnover ratio as a freshman and was top five as a sophomore. He effects the game on both sides of the floor as this season he was top 50 in the country in steals."

