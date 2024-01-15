A man has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal and threats to kill after an incident in Co Down.

The incident happened in Burrendale Park Close in Newcastle around 1:45am on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has also been charged with two counts of common assault, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to damage property.

He’s due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, 15 January.

A woman in her home at the time alleged the robber threatened to shoot her.

She was in the living room of her home with her teenage daughter and sleeping baby granddaughter when two men came in through the front door.

One of the men, wearing a balaclava and carrying what appeared to be a weapon covered by a white bag or pillowcase, put the suspected muzzle to her chest while demanding money.

The woman claims she was then grabbed by the hair and thrown onto the sofa while threats were made to shoot.

No money was reported stolen and the men left the address in the direction of the Dundrum Road.

